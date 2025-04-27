One held, guns, cannabis seized in various districts

A gun, ammunition and narcotics seized by IATF officers on April 26. - Photo courtesy TTPS

ONE person was arrested and two guns along with several rounds of ammunition and quantities of narcotics were seized by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) during anti-crime exercises on April 26.

IATF officers, during an anti-crime exercise in the North Eastern and Port of Spain divisions, went to a playground on Upper Erica Street, Rock City, Laventille, around 4.30 pm.

A suspect spotted PC Sayers and began running. Sayers gave chase, but the suspect got away. Sayers returned to the area and found a Cpx-1 gun fitted with a magazine containing four rounds of 9 mm ammunition. The items were seized and taken to the Besson Street Police Station.

Also, during the exercise, officers were on Chanka Trace, El Socorro, where they stopped and searched a man and found 178 grammes of cannabis in his possession. The 39-year-old resident of Chanka Trace was arrested and taken to the Barataria Police Station.

Additionally, the team conducted a search of an abandoned lot of land along Trou Macaque Road, where they found and seized a transparent plastic bag containing three packets of cannabis, weighing approximately 330 grammes.

This exercise was spearheaded by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Spence, Supt Ramsook, and ASP Singh, and co-ordinated by acting Insp Khan.

Meanwhile, in Tobago, at approximately 10.30 am, while on mobile patrol along Beverly Hills, Bethel, a team of officers from the IATF and GEB saw three men standing at the side of the road. Upon spotting the marked police vehicle, the men ran off into a track leading into a forested area.

The officers exited the vehicle and gave chase, but the suspects escaped. PC Sealey conducted a search of the area and discovered a metal-and-wood firearm loaded with five rounds of .38 mm ammunition. The firearm and ammunition were seized and taken to the Shirvan Road Police Station.

This exercise was spearheaded by ACP Hazel, ACP Subero, Snr Supt Montrichard, Snr Supt Elie, and Snr Supt Spece, and supervised by Sgt Ramsamooj.