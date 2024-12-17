Colleagues mourn MP Lisa Morris-Julian

STANDING TOGETHER: The Prime Minister; former education minister Anthony Garcia; and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles at Farfan Street, Arima after D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian, her daughter Xianne and son Jesiah died in a house fire on Monday morning. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

POLITICAL colleagues from the Government and Opposition joined in an outpouring of grief at the tragic death of Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education and MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara after her tragic death in a house fire at her Arima home in the early hours of December 16. Two her children also perished – Jesiah Julian, six, and Xianne Jacqueline Julian, 25, while her husband and son-in-law were hospitalised.

Her immediate colleague Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly was at the scene with her head bowed in grief. In a brief Facebook post, she said, “Not too sure how to process today. Thanks for the prayers and support. Sorry if I don’t respond immediately. Today is too much.”

The Prime Minister posted a personal tribute on Facebook, after an earlier tribute from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), titled, On the Tragic Passing of Minister Lisa Morris-Julian. Dr Rowley lamented, “My family and I are devastated at the awful tragedy that took the lives of Lisa and her children.”

Extending his deepest condolences to the entire Morris-Julian clan, he joined Arima and the national community in coming to grips with this shocking reality that “we have lost more than we think we can bear.” He related, “Lisa was family to all of us, humble and caring.

“Only just over 24 hours ago she and her husband shared the Christmas spirit with a wide cross section of the national community who attended our annual Christmas celebration.

“To have her and her children snatched away under such horrible circumstances makes today one of the saddest days of my life.”

Rowley said the PNM has lost one of its finest representatives.

“On behalf of our members and supporters I extend condolences from an organisation in shock and tears.

“We will support each other and be there to provide the family with what it takes to help them make it through the difficult days ahead.”

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a personal post on Facebook said, “The nation awoke to the horrific news of the tragic passing of MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her two relatives earlier this morning. As a colleague and as a Trinbagonian, I join with the national community in offering my prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Lisa and her relatives.

“It is my sincere wish that all those whose lives were touched by Lisa and her relatives find comfort and strength at this most difficult time.”

Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles said, “Words cannot express the depth of sadness and devastation that I feel at this moment.”

She said Morris-Julian’s death was a profound tragedy for her family, the people of D’Abadie/O’Meara, the people of Arima, and the nation.

“Lisa was more than a colleague; she was a shining light of hope, strength, and service.”

Saying Morris-Julian was a true patriot and a remarkable daughter of TT, Beckles said hailed her life of tireless dedication to her community, family, and beloved country.

“I first met Lisa many years ago when she was a young teacher, full of enthusiasm and an unwavering passion for serving others. Even then, she radiated a bright light that inspired everyone she encountered. Her journey from the classroom to the corridors of public service was a natural evolution of her deep commitment to uplifting others.”

Beckles said Morris-Julian as a councillor was marked by her compassion and her drive to bring meaningful change locally.

“Her rise to deputy mayor and then mayor of Arima was a testament to her exceptional leadership and the trust that people placed in her.

“In her role as minister in the Ministry of Education, Lisa’s maternal instincts shone brightly as she became a mother to the nation’s children, tirelessly advocating for their growth and success. She worked to ensure that every child in Trinidad and Tobago had access to the opportunities they deserved, and her efforts will continue to inspire future generations.”

Beckles said Morris-Julian was a devoted wife and mother. “Her kindness, humility, and sense of purpose touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

She hailed Morris-Julian as a role model for women especially by her service as vice chair of the PNM National Women’s League.

“As we come to terms with this immense loss, I ask that we hold Lisa’s family in our thoughts and prayers.

“Let us honour her memory by continuing the work she so passionately started – uplifting our communities, nurturing our children and building a brighter future for all.”

Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi said, “Our hearts are heavy as we grapple with the loss of our friend, our colleague, Lisa Morris-Julian.”

He said while the details of this tragedy were still being confirmed, the pain of this loss was beyond measure for all who knew her.

“Lisa was an extraordinary individual – beautiful, kind, strong, compassionate, and an amazing soul who touched the lives of all who knew her.

“She was a devoted mother whose children were the light of her life and the centre of her world. The love and dedication she gave to her family were evident to all who knew her.”

Al-Rawi said she was “a dedicated public servant, an admired teacher, a brilliant debater and a caring friend and sister.”

She served her country with distinction, dedication and always demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the lives of others, he said.

“Her warmth, humanity, and unwavering resolve were hallmarks of her service and the legacy she leaves behind.

“I am heartbroken beyond words by this devastating loss.

“I lift her beautiful soul, and those of her family members who passed alongside her, in my prayers. May they rest in eternal peace.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne mourned her and her two children in a Facebook post.

“I remember her as a dear friend and colleague, always advocating for her constituents, always expressing her love for her family, always offering a word of hope and encouragement, and always seeking the best for TT and the PNM.

“I found that one of her defining qualities was her sense of humour, which was droll, dry, relentless, and quite appealing.

“Lisa was never one for extra words and long speeches, never was about showing-off how much she knew, but always she preferred to show how much she cared.

“I will miss her dearly and stand in prayer and solidarity with her loved ones that remain. May she rest in peace.” A heartbroken Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Minister of Sports and Tobago West MP, bade farewell to Morris-Julian via Facebook and asked God’s strength for the nation to face this tragedy.

“Today, we are reminded once again that life is so tender, so fragile and so very precious.

“MP Lisa Morris-Julian, you never missed an opportunity to represent your people, a true example of service before self.

“You were always there to give us sound advice and no matter how small the act, you always said thanks.” Cudjoe-Lewis said Morris-Julian served with “passion and care” and will be dearly missed by her constituents, her colleagues and all of TT.

“A true testament of friendship, compassion and dedication to service. I pray that your representation inspires others to serve.

“Transition to glory my sister. May the souls you and your loved ones rest in peace.”

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, had to cut short an interview on CNC3 television shown on Facebook, due to emotion.

He said he had sat near Morris-Julian in the House of Representatives for four years and that his children had limed last week with one of Morris-Julian’s daughters.

“I am at a loss for my friend. I spoke to her yesterday.

“She told me she would put me on speaker so Mrs Robinson-Regis could hear the stupidness I does be talking. That’s yesterday.

“I don’t know what to say. I would like to arrest this interview at this point in time.”

Naparima MP Rodney Charles said, “The untimely passing of our colleague, MP Lisa Morris-Julian, reminds us of the frailty of life, the importance of leaving a legacy of service, humility and quiet dignity, of the requirement to be genuinely respectful of those holding opposing views, and the importance of service to one’s fellow citizens.

“We last spoke at a function two evenings ago where she demonstrated clearly that while we sat on opposing sides of the political divide, we could still be cordial to each other, respectful of different views, and genuinely – in the spirit of Christmas and life generally – wish the best for all God’s children.”

Charles said in Parliament, Morris-Julian was always proud of her indigenous heritage and her links to the people of Arima.

“Inside the chambers her contributions were always rooted in facts and delivered with passion yet spoken in a firm and quietly dignified manner.

“One sensed that she was consumed not with power, nor glory, nor the trappings of office but with service to her country, her fellow citizens, her principles and her family.”

While neither given to the limelight nor overly aggressive, she was a quiet, dignified force in Parliament that could not be ignored, Charles recalled.

“The news of her passing and the manner of her death are hard to take, even for those who have much experience with the trials and tribulations of life. Grief, especially in this season, does not discriminate.”

Offering his condolences, Charles prayed that in the fullness of time her loved ones would experience the peace of God that surpasses all understanding.

“May her soul, and those who unfortunately perished with her, rest in peace.”

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said the country had awoken to shattering news, of the death of Morris-Julian and two of her children.

“Lisa was a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to service. She served as the mayor of Arima, where her leadership made a meaningful difference in her community.

“As junior Minister in the Ministry of Education, she was a tireless advocate for the future of our nation’s children. Her passion for education and community development was unmatched, and her commitment to the people she served was unwavering.”

Paray reflected on her sad death. “As Members of Parliament, we touch the lives of many citizens daily, giving our all to serve. Yet, after all of that, is this the way our tour of duty must end? To lose Lisa and her children in such a devastating way is a sorrow almost too great to bear.”

He said her loss was felt deeply across the nation.

“Today, we mourn not only a colleague but also a devoted mother, a compassionate leader and a true champion of service.

“Let us hold Lisa, her children and their grieving family in our hearts and prayers.

“Rest in peace, Lisa. Rest in peace, little ones. May they find eternal peace, and may their family and loved ones find strength in this time of immense pain.”