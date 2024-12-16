Perenco expands Trinidad and Tobago operations

Allan Russell, business adviser, Perenco, left; Stuart Young, Energy Minister; Armel Simondin, group CEO, Perenco; and Gregoire de Courcelles, general manager, Perenco. - Photo courtesy MEEI

PERENCO TT Ltd has completed its acquisition of several offshore gas fields and associated production facilities from bpTT, marking a significant expansion of its operations in the country’s energy sector.

In an Energy Now report, Perenco said the acquired assets, collectively referred to as the CAFI asset, include the Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant and Immortelle offshore gas fields.

These fields, off Trinidad’s east coast, are crucial sources of natural gas – a key component in TT’s energy production.

Earlier in September, bpTT announced the divestment of its four mature fields that were undeveloped resources from its Parang field and associated production facilities.

"Divesting these mature assets will high-grade our portfolio in TT as we focus on continuing to develop our shallow water gas portfolio and pursuing growth opportunities with both deep water and cross-border gas resources. Meanwhile, Perenco will be able to apply their mature asset expertise to extend these fields’ producing life and support maximum recovery of resources," bpTT said.

Perenco TT Ltd, a subsidiary of the global oil and gas company Perenco, already operates the Teak, Samaan, and Poui (TSP) fields.

The latest acquisition is expected to reinforce its position as a major natural gas producer.

Gregoire de Courcelles, general manager of Perenco TT, explained the deal’s significance and described it as "an important milestone" that strengthens the company’s partnership with bpTT and the government.

He said the acquisition enables Perenco to contribute to the country’s economic and social development by ensuring long-term gas production while prioritising safety and environmental protection.

De Courcelles also highlighted plans to invest in modernising infrastructure, including constructing a new export pipeline and optimising gas recovery in the existing TSP fields, further enhancing production efficiency.

The newly acquired fields each have distinct characteristics: Cashima Field is known for producing natural gas and condensate, a valuable light oil by-product; Amherstia Field is another key gas-producing asset with developed infrastructure; Flamboyant is a smaller field contributing to the region’s gas output; and Immortelle Field is historically one of the country’s prominent offshore gas producers.

Perenco credited its team, the Energy Ministry and bpTT for facilitating a smooth transition.

De Courcelles also welcomed new staff joining from bpTT, saying, "We look forward to deploying our specific mature field knowledge and expertise onto the CAFI asset while ensuring the safety of our people, preservation of the environment, and long-lasting gas production from the asset."