Political parties, candidates urged to maintain ethical standards

REAL UNITY: In a show of one love, a PNM supporter embraces a UNC supporter amidst a sea of red and yellow supporters of the PNM's Terrence Deyalsingh and the UNC's Devesh Maharaj outside the St Joseph community centre on April 4 while the two filed nomination papers for the Aranguez/St Joseph seat in the April 28 general election. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Council for Responsible Political Behaviour has called upon all parties and candidates contesting the April 28 general election to "maintain the highest moral principles and ethical standards with respect to their conduct during the campaign."

The council issued this call in a statement on April 5.

On April 4, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said 17 parties and 161 candidates will be contesting the election.

The council said it cannot monitor all aspects of social media and thus depends on citizens to share with it any information which may violate its Code of Ethical Political Conduct but also which may indicate adherence to the code.

From this perspective, the council continued, it has noted many instances so far whereby candidates and supporters of differing parties are seen embracing and wishing each other well "embodying the spirit of the true Trinbagonain aspirations and goals of unity and togetherness."

But the council also observed, "At the same time, we note that there have been instances of misrepresentation, smear campaigns, mudslinging and even character assassination, all of which are deemed prohibited and must be rebuked."

The council reminded parties and candidates to adhere to the code and do certain things while campaigning.

The council advised members of the public to collaborate with it by submitting reports either through a message to WhatsApp 793-4505 or via e-mail to info@politicalethicstt.org.

Guidelines

Do not make false or defamatory allegations in print or speech in connection with an election in respect of a party, its candidates, representatives or members.

Do not seek to assassinate the character of or make defamatory comments about any individual, family, professional group or section of the community.

Do not abuse a position of power, privilege or influence, including parental, patriarchal, traditional or employment authority to influence the conduct or outcome of an election.

Do not permit the use and abuse of state resources for political campaigns.

Do not indulge in negative campaigning or advertising or any action which would bring the political process into disrepute.

Do not criticise aspects of the private lives of candidates, or their families, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or candidates of other parties.

Do not issue advertisements or other marketing material the cost of which is borne out of public funds.