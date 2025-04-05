Young outlines crime-fighting plans at Tunapuna meeting

PNM supporters at Exodus Pan Theatre, Tunapuna for the party's campaign meeting on April 5. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PRIME Minister Stuart Young has said an incoming PNM government on April 29 will "immediately change the law for the appointment of a commissioner of police (CoP)" as part of a series of measures to deal with crime.

He made the disclosure at a PNM meeting at Exodus Pan Theatre in Tunapuna on April 5.

Young told PNM supporters, "One of the difficulties we face is not having strategic and stable leadership (in the police service) and that is the first thing that we will do as a government."

He said the appointment of a national security adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister, an elite tactical unit in the police, legislation to protect undercover police officers, a dedicated multi-agency task force and expanding the cybercrime task force were part of the measures the new administration will implement.

Young said all of these initiatives will be outlined in the PNM's election manifesto. The UNC has challenged the PNM on its failure to curtail violent crime as part of its campaign.

>

He disclosed he has directed Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus to have discussions with TSTT and Digicel to find out how access to mobile data more affordable to young people.

Young said virtual conversations between doctors and older people will be explored as a means of ensuring the latter get proper and timely access to the health care they need.

He asked PNM supporters if they could trust a UNC government led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar to competently negotiate complex issues such as the recent 10 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Trinidad and Tobago by the US on April 2.

Young reminded the population that Persad-Bissessar has not yet provided a credible answer as to how the UNC would fund any of its campaign promises.

Referring to the presence of attorney Israel Khan, SC, and former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner in the audience at a UNC meeting in Macoya earlier in the evening, Young said this raises serious questions as to whether the UNC is being funded by people who may have issues with the law or have questions to answer.

Young repeated earlier comments he made in San Fernando about the UNC using artificial intelligence to influence voters to support it on April 28.

He claimed one such initiative was the circulation of a fake video, generated from a video game, to make people believe there was gang warfare in Tunapuna ahead of the PNM's meeting there.