Lalla denounces Kamla on PNM platform

Prime Minister Stuart Young greets attorney Larry Lalla at the PNM campaign meeting at Exodus Pan Theatre, Tunapuna on April 5. The party's political leader Dr Rowley and general secretary Foster Cummings look on. - Ayanna Kinsale

ATTORNEY Larry Lalla, SC, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar does not want to win the April 28 general election but remain in her current post for life.

He claimed this is why Persad-Bissessar has chosen "a band of degenerates" to field as candidates and these people will ensure she remains opposition leader when the UNC and its "coalition of interests" lose the election.

In contrast, Lalla endorsed Prime Minister Stuart Young as the leader TT needs at this time.

Lalla, a former UNC member, made these comments as a surprise speaker at a PNM public meeting in Exodus Pan Theatre, Tunapuna on April 5.

In February, Lalla resigned from the UNC, expressing his disagreement with the direction the party was taking under its leader, Persad-Bissessar.

Wearing a red shirt with the PNM's logo on it, Lalla said "It is clear that she is not well."

He referred to Persad-Bissessar's speech at a recent Eid-ul-Fitr event in Princes Town, where she announced Barry Padarath would contest the Couva South constituency instead of standing for re-election in Princes Town.

"It is either that she was very unwell or that she was inebriated. Neither of which is good for the country should she become prime minister."

Lalla reminded PNM supporters of stories about Persad-Bissessar's tenure as prime minister from 2010-2015.

"We have heard the stories about her work ethic and discipline or lack thereof...about the four-day weekends and not getting to the Office of Prime Minister until the afternoon."

Lalla wondered if Persad-Bissessar was like this ten years ago, how would she be now.

He also wondered if the UNC were to win the election, who would lead the government if something were to happen to Persad-Bissessar.

"Barry? David Lee? Khadijah (Ameen)? (Davendranath) Tancoo? Take your pick"

PNM supporters replied "No" to each of these names.

Lalla said, "There is no way you can be satisfied that entity called the UNC and that pickup side of degenerates that Persad-Bissessar has put together can be trusted to run your affairs for the next five years."

He claimed, "She has put together that slate of persons loyal to her...removing solid people like Rushton (Paray) and poor Anita (Haynes-Alleyne) so that when she loses, she can remain as opposition leader till death.

Lalla said, "Well I plead with you to grant her, her wish and make her the opposition leader on April 28."

He recalled his involvement in the UNC under its founder Basdeo Panday and his belief in that party's philosophy.

Lalla recalled when the UNC lost the September 7, 2015, general election, he became concerned about the direction the party was taking under Persad-Bissessar since 2015.

He said this is why he contested several UNC internal elections in the hope of returning the party to its foundations.

"I have been campaigning for change in the UNC."

Persad-Bissessar, he continued, stopped being interested in winning elections since 2015 and became more interested in her political self-preservation.

Lalla said this was evident in the people Persad-Bissessar has been selecting as candidates for UNC stronghold seats since 2015.

He described those people as a "political insurance list" who will ensure that when the UNC loses the election, there will be no one who will seek to remove her opposition leader.

Lalla claimed this is why former Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee was shifted from that marginal constituency to the Caroni Central constituency, a UNC safe seat.

Lalla reminded the crowd that Lee is facing two criminal charges, one for misbehaviour in public office, and the other for conspiracy to defraud.

The charges were in connection with the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.

He questioned why Padarath was shifted from Princes Town to Couva South

"What is so special about Barry? Apart from carrying her handbag. Is she grooming him to be the leader?"

After nine years, Lalla said he could say he had a clear conscience and accepted that UNC was a hopeless and failed political party.

He questioned the integrity of people like Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president-general Ancel Roget and Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander who have aligned themselves with the UNC's coalition.

Lalla said, "In contrast to the failed, ill, weak leader with highly questionable judgment who leads the entity called the UNC, we have the young, bright energetic, accomplished, hard-working, result-driven and patriotic son of the soil in Stuart Richard Young, SC."

He added, "He (Young) is all in for TT."

Lalla supported Young's position that the only way Persad-Bissessar could deliver the promises she was offering was to devalue the TT dollar, 15 to one.

He disagreed with a view by Israel Khan, SC, that "politics is either PNM till ah dead or a apaan jaat (vote for your own)."

Lalla said, "I want to tell him that is no longer the case Israel."

He added young people do not want to hear about race but a stable political party with serious intentions.

Lalla said, "The PNM is such a party."

Recalling UNC Tunapuna candidate Roger Alexander announcing his presence at one of that party's meetings, Lalla told PNM supporters, "I am here."

Lalla was humbled by the attention given to him nationally since he left the UNC.

He said many people do know about his humble beginnings before he became a successful attorney.

Lalla told PNM supporters about his hard-working mother who made roti and other items to sell at the tuck shop at Hillview College to help him and his siblings get an education.

Lalla also appeared on nomination day, April 4, to show support for the PNM’s Chaguanas East candidate Richie Sookhai and San Fernando West candidate Faris Al-Rawi.