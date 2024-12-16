'I Love Tobago' sign gets home at Scarborough Esplanade

The "I Love Tobago" sign at the Scarborough Esplanade. - Visual Styles

THE "I Love Tobago" sign has finally been relocated to the Scarborough Esplanade.

The sign was removed from further along Calypso Rose Boulevard, formerly Milford Road, on November 12, for repairs and refurbishment.

The management of Milford Road Esplanade said the original location of the sign had caused traffic and "safety risks with visitors frequently crossing busy traffic to capture photos, which has raised concerns about potential accidents."

It also said the base of the sign would be changed to concrete, as the original one, made of a mild steel internal chassis wrapped with aluminium-chequered plate, was deteriorating quickly due to sea blast and weather conditions.

In a media release on December 15, the Milford Road Esplanade board said the new location of the sign marks "a new chapter in our mission to enhance the facility’s role as a hub for culture, tourism, and community pride."

>

It said the sign will now form a permanent part of the esplanade, as an emblem of Tobagonian heritage and pride. This move is part of the broader Scarborough Beautification Project, with Calypso Rose Boulevard designated for extensive enhancement, including updated branding, beautification elements, and improved lighting.

The board said the esplanade is undergoing significant upgrades to create a more inviting and user-friendly experience.

The planned enhancements include:

• Illuminating the sign

• General car park improvements

• A new walkway to the sign

• Enhanced landscaping