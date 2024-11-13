I Love Tobago sign removed

The I Love Tobago sign in Scarborough has been removed, pending relocation to the esplanade. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

APPROXIMATELY a month after its proposed relocation, the I Love Tobago gateway sign on Calypso Rose Boulevard (formerly Milford Road) was finally removed on the night of November 12.

It is scheduled to be installed at its new home by the end of the month.

A project of the Division of Settlement, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities, the sign was launched on June 4, 2020 by the previous administration, several months after the start of the pandemic. Made of marine-grade, corrosion-resistant stainless steel, it is 54 feet long and eight feet high.

Its relocation to the Scarborough Esplanade, in the heart of the capital, was first announced in early September.

A November 13 press release from Milford Road Esplanade Ltd said the sign would undergo a week of repairs and refurbishment to restore its "vibrancy" before it was installed on a specially prepared concrete base which required minimal maintenance at the esplanade, which was a safer and more accessible location.

>

It said the old base was made of a mild steel internal chassis wrapped with aluminium-chequered plate, and was deteriorating quickly due to sea blast and weather conditions.

The relocation is aimed at maximising positive impact by enhancing the “goodwill and visibility” generated by the sign, offering a safer and more inviting setting for residents and visitors, and improving the aesthetic appeal and functionality of the Milford Road Esplanade and the wider Scarborough area.

The release also said, “This move is part of the broader Scarborough Beautification Project, with Calypso Rose Boulevard designated for extensive enhancement, including updated branding, beautification elements and improved lighting.

"The current location of the sign presents safety risks with visitors frequently crossing busy traffic to capture photos, which has raised concerns about potential accidents. In response, stakeholders have collaborated to ensure this landmark remains a safe and inspiring attraction.”