Deep sorrow, tears as MP Lisa Morris-Julian killed in fire

CAMILLE'S PAIN: Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis weeps as she is supported outside the home of her Cabinet colleague Lisa Morris-Julian, who died in a fire on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

D'abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her relatives were killed in a fire which gutted their Farfan Street, Arima home during the early-morning hours on December 16.

As news of the deadly fire spread, prominent members of the Government and the PNM party converged on the road outside the MP's house.

Morris-Julian's relatives, neighbours and fellow parliamentarians were all seen in states of shock and grief. Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle was on hand and brought back these images.

