Deep sorrow, tears as MP Lisa Morris-Julian killed in fire

CAMILLE'S PAIN: Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis weeps as she is supported outside the home of her Cabinet colleague Lisa Morris-Julian, who died in a fire on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
CAMILLE'S PAIN: Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis weeps as she is supported outside the home of her Cabinet colleague Lisa Morris-Julian, who died in a fire on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

D'abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her relatives were killed in a fire which gutted their Farfan Street, Arima home during the early-morning hours on December 16.

As news of the deadly fire spread, prominent members of the Government and the PNM party converged on the road outside the MP's house.

Morris-Julian's relatives, neighbours and fellow parliamentarians were all seen in states of shock and grief. Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle was on hand and brought back these images.

The Prime Minister is flanked by Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson  and former MP and minister Anthony Garcia at the scene of the fire on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

GUTTED: The Farfan Street, Arima home of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian after it was gutted by fire on December 16. She and two relatives died in the blaze. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Councillors Jeniece Scott, left, and Joycelun Worrel weep as they look at firemen fighting the blaze which destroyed the Arima home of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian, who died along with two relatives in the blaze on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

DEEP SHOCK: The Prime Minister, centre, appeared dazed shortly after he arrived at the scene of the deadly fire in Arima which killed D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A woman, said to be a relative of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian weeps as she is hugged near Morris-Julian's home which was gutted by fire on December 16. The MP and two relatives died in the fire. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

