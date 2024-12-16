"Deep sorrow, tears as MP Lisa Morris-Julian killed in fire"

D'abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her relatives were killed in a fire which gutted their Farfan Street, Arima home during the early-morning hours on December 16.
As news of the deadly fire spread, prominent members of the Government and the PNM party converged on the road outside the MP's house.
Morris-Julian's relatives, neighbours and fellow parliamentarians were all seen in states of shock and grief. Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle was on hand and brought back these images.
