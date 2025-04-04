First Citizens Group promotes deputy CEO to CEO

Jason Julien, new CEO of First Citizens Group. -

First Citizens Group Financial Holding Ltd has appointed Jason Julien as its new group chief executive officer on March 28, replacing Karen Darbasie upon her retirement. The company's announcement in a statement on April 4 did not specify when Darbasie's retirement would occur, or when Julien takes up the position.

Julien, previously the group deputy CEO – business generation, holds an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and a BSc in management studies from the University of the West Indies. He is a chartered financial analyst with the CFA Institute and also has a certificate in financial advising from the Institute of Business and Finance.

The statement says Julien has 25 years of banking and finance experience in both local and regional financial service entities, along with varied board appointments.

The company's website says Darbasie has over three decades of experience in the financial services and telecommunications industries. Prior to her appointment at First Citizens in April 2015, she held several senior positions at a global financial institution based in TT, including managing director of the merchant bank, country treasurer and head of markets.

She has a degree in electrical engineering from the University of the West Indies, an MBA from the University of Warwick and a MSc from the University of Essex.

Darbasie serves as a director on several subsidiary boards within the First Citizens Group and is a former director at AMCHAM and St Lucia Electricity Services Ltd.

She currently serves as the chairman of Trinidad Nitrogen Company Ltd, a director of the TT Bankers Association and a member of the board of directors of United Way.