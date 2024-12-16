Captain Aubrey David: Everyone is starting from zero under Yorke

Soca Warriors captain Aubrey David (L) and his teammates go through their paces during a session at the Mahd Sports Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 15. Photo courtesy TTFA Media. -

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team captain Aubrey David said all players within the Soca Warriors camp have to prove themselves again as the team looks to play its first official match since Dwight Yorke was appointed as coach on November 1.

A 23-man TT team is currently in Riyadh as they prepare for a friendly against Saudi Arabia on December 17. The team held its first training session at the Mahd Sports Academy on December 15.

David said this fixture is important as TT look ahead to the Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary playoffs against Cuba in March 2025, followed by the resumption of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June.

"(These types of games) only augur well for the group and the players. We gain experience and we get to learn under the new coach and in a friendly environment where he can implement his ideas and we can learn as the time goes by," David told TT Football Association media.

"When March comes around and we play our first game against Cuba, we're going to know what we're about and we're going to be a good group."

David's message to the players was simple.

"I think everyone has to apply themselves. It's a new coach. Everyone is starting from zero. Everyone has to prove themselves. You have to show your worth and express yourself on the football field," David said.

"I think it's for each and everyone to stay concentrated and stay focused so we could continue to lift the bar. As each and everyone of us comes back with more quality, it augurs well for the team and it augurs well for the country as well."

Saudi Arabia were announced as the host nation for the 2034 Fifa Men's World Cup on December 11.

With the Soca Warriors' friendly coming on the heels of that announcement, David said it presents a great platform for his players to display their talents to a wider audience.

"It's good news for the Saudi Arabia fans, their public and for us to play against them, it will be the world of good for us to play against a team going to host a World Cup. It's for us to apply ourselves. You never know who's watching the games, it's just for us to get ready for the game on December 17...I think everybody just needs to go and showcase what they can do."