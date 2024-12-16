Barbados PM, UNTT offer tributes to MP Morris-Julian

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Barbados Prime Minister and the UN resident co-ordinator in TT have joined in offering tributes to D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Morris-Julian, who died in a fire with two of her children at their Arima home early on December 16.

In a post to X, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said: "I’m deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of MP Lisa Morris-Julian and members of her family this morning in Trinidad and Tobago. On behalf of our nation, I send heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family, friends, Government and people of TT during this tough time."

UN resident co-ordinator Joanna Kazana also offered condolences to Morris-Julian's loved ones.

In a statement to the UNTT Instagram page, Kazana said: "Minister Morris-Julian played an important role in shaping the UN’s collaboration with the Government and communities across TT in the field of education and child development. We are grateful for her steadfast commitment to fostering of equitable access to high-quality education for all.

"May her legacy of service to others bring comfort to all who knew her."

Morris-Julian was a former Arima mayor and longstanding member of the governing PNM.

The Prime Minister and PNM MPs visited the still-smouldering home while emergency appliances were still on the scene. In a post on his Facebook page, Dr Rowley said he and his family were devastated by the tragedy.

"Lisa was family to all of us, humble and caring. Only just over 24 hours ago she and her husband shared the Christmas spirit with a wide cross-section of the national community who attended our annual Christmas celebration.

"To have her and her children snatched away under such horrible circumstances makes today one of the saddest days of my life.

"The PNM has lost one of our finest representatives. On behalf of our members and supporters, I extend condolences from an organisation in shock and tears."

He said the party would support each other and give whatever support Morris-Julian's family requires to "help them make it through the difficult days ahead."

UNC whip and Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee offered condolences on the passing of his parliamentary colleague.

"Having served in our Parliament since 2020, the circumstances surrounding her passing are truly heartbreaking. I offer my sincere condolences to the loved ones, family, friends, constituents, and colleagues of MP Lisa Morris-Julian. May her soul rest in peace as we pray for strength for her loved ones at this time."

Tobago House of Assembly Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett said Morris-Julian was someone she viewed as a mother and teacher first. Morris-Julian was a teacher at the Barataria South Secondary before her political career.

"Before she became a public figure, she was shaping lives, nurturing minds, and giving of herself to others. To me, that’s how she will always be remembered: someone whose legacy is rooted in care, compassion, and the desire to uplift those around her.

"Though we may have stood on different sides politically, I could never overlook her humanity, her love for her family, and her belief in the power of education. As a fellow teacher, I understand the passion she carried for moulding young lives and the sacrifices she made to serve her community. This loss is not only a tragedy for her loved ones and those closest to her but for the countless lives she touched throughout her journey."

Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson said the blaze broke out at Morris-Julian's home at Farfan Street, Arima around 6 am on December 16. The MP died along with two of her children, aged 25 and six.

Morris-Julian's husband and two other relatives were injured and were taken to hospital.