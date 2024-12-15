Ex-TSTT worker to repay union

- File photo

The High Court on Thursday reaffirmed a judgment against a former Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) employee, ordering her to repay a little over $.3 million to the Communications Workers Union(CWU).

Anika Gaspard was ordered to repay the CWU $326,353.22 plus interest at five per cent annually. Gaspard was also directed to pay an additional $12,000 in legal costs.

The judgment stems from a CWU claim that during her Industrial Court case against TSTT, the union provided Gaspard monthly loans equivalent to her salary, totaling $321,213.26, to alleviate financial hardship.

The union alleged that Gaspard, after winning her Industrial Court case, failed to honor their repayment agreement. The union, through its attorney Martin George, initiated legal action, securing judgment in default in September.

On December 12, Justice Karen Reid dismissed Gaspard’s application to set aside the judgment. In her application, Gaspard argued there was no binding contract between her and the union.

>

CWU General Secretary Joanne Ogeer, present at the hearing, expressed satisfaction with the ruling.