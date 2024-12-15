Club Sando goalie saves two penalties in draw with Rangers

La Horquetta Rangers' Malachi Celestine, right, is marked by his Club Sando rival in a TTPFL game in La Horquetta on December 13. - TTPFL

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers grabbed their first point of the 2024/2025 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one season after a 1-1 draw against Club Sando in the second match of a double-header at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on December 13.

Despite the point, Rangers would be ruing squandered opportunities to get maximum points after missing two penalties.

Jabari Henry sent the visitors 1-0 up in 14th minute but Rangers’ Keshawn Hutchinson levelled in the 34th minute.

Despite both teams trying valiantly to get the go-ahead goal, neither could find the back of the net.

Club Sando’s goalkeeper Teshorne Ragoo was adjudged man-of-the-match for his crucial penalty saves for the south team.

The youth-filled Rangers lost their opening test against Caledonia AIA 3-2 last weekend.

For Club Sando, this was their second point after battling to a 1-1 result in their first match against Prison Service FC.

Club Sando assistant coach Abdallah Phillips described the match as a “hard-fought” one in challenging pitch conditions.

“I think the team did very well in bad conditions. The conditions didn’t really give us enough to really put down the ball and pass and move as we really wanted.

“It was a fair result for the game. The positive for us is that we went up a goal and created plenty chances against a good Rangers team. The negative would be that we conceded after going up.

“We continue to work, continue to do what we need to, take each game on its merit and hopefully victory will catapult us further up the table,” Phillips said.

Rangers coach Dave Quamina said his team improved in the second half but chastised his players for missing the penalties.

He said, “We worked on our set plays for this week but again, a set play (header) scored on us. That’s what you get with young players. They just have to keep going again. The next game is in six days, so we go again.”

Quamina said his players must stick to the game plan.

“Missing two penalties in a game, you don’t deserve to win. You get what you deserve. The guys need to following instructions more on the field.

"For the second penalty, the kicker was not supposed to take it. We told another player to take but he couldn’t stand up to the pressure, and the other guy missed.”

Matches continued on December 14 with a double-header at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva as Prison Service FC played Point Fortin Civic followed by Central FC up against FC Eagles.

Action continues on December 15 at Ken Cooke Grounds (Police Barracks) in St James as Miscellaneous Police FC host Tobago’s FC Phoenix in the first match from 5pm.

Later on, AC Port of Spain meet Caledonia AIA.