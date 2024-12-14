West back as PCA head, says 'Police officers not wearing body-cams is a big issue'

Attorney David West receives his instrument of appointment from acting President Nigel de Freitas on December 13, at President's House. after he was appointed to serve as director of the Police Complaints Authority for a third consecutive time. - Photo courtesy Office of the President

DAVID West has been reappointed as director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for a third consecutive term.

In a statement on December 13, the PCA said on that date Acting President Nigel de Freitas confirmed West's appointment for a five-year term.

De Freitas hailed West's continued leadership, dedication, expertise and vision.

"Throughout his tenure, Mr West has demonstrated dedication to the mandate of the PCA, embodying integrity, leadership and a steadfast commitment to accountability and transparency," the statement said.

"His re-appointment ensures continuity in the authority’s work to build public confidence and maintain oversight of policing in TT."

West told Newsday that he thanked the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader for their faith in him for a third term.

He said the PCA had benefited from a 2020 amendment to the Coroner's Act to allow a PCA representative to take part in coroner's inquests.

"That has greatly assisted us in carrying out our mandate."

Newsday asked if the PCA needed to have "more teeth," such as from having more powers, resources or legislation.

West said, "There is definitely a need for legislative reforms to improve our efficiency and effectiveness.

"Obviously I would want to have discussions first with the Attorney General (Reginald Armour) to discuss my vision for the next five years and where I see the PCA going and I would not want to divulge that.

"But I know that there is definitely need for some more legislative strengthening. I am looking at that. That will improve our transparency and of course it will be beneficial for the whole police service for the increase in public trust we hope and want them to have." He reiterated that the PCA's work would help the police.

Newsday asked about the PCA's success rate based on figures in the 2022-2023 PCA Annual Report. This noted 1,103 initial reports, which translated into 569 complaints investigated and a calculated figure of 197 individual actions taken, consisting of 50 prosecution recommendations, 95 recommendations for disciplinary action and the issuance of 52 pieces of advice. West said, "Every initial report does not necessarily make up a complaint, because it may not fall within the remit of a criminal offence, serious police misconduct or police corruption. Those 569 complaints were the ones investigated.

"We would say that 1,103 were people who have felt aggrieved and believed the PCA could help them. Out of that 569 were actually turned into complaints."

Newsday asked if the 197 actions recommended actually constituted a low proportion of the 569 probed complaints.

"Even if you are saying that 197 is low (out of 569), remember that out of those complaints what happens is that many times those complaints are closed. They are closed because either we couldn't get in touch with the complainant, or the complainant spoke to the officer and they want to drop the matter, or there is insufficient evidence. So there are different reasons why the matters are closed."

West said the PCA still investigated closed cases, as they might turn into matters recommended for a prosecution or disciplinary action.

"You need to understand the figures before you jump to conclusions."

Newsday asked about a corrupt police officers, exposed in the US State Department Trafficking in Persons Report 2024.

The US report said the PCA investigated police officers seeking sexual services from a 16 year old girl from TT, a human-trafficking victim, whose testimony led to a 15 year prison sentence for a TT trafficker.

"Authorities continued an investigation of two dozen police officers allegedly involved in trafficking begun in 2021 and cleared some of the officers involved. The government reported none of these police investigations moved to prosecution," the report added.

West said, "Before this trafficking with officers was highlighted, I gave a lecture at the Hilton and mentioned that police officers are linked to a lot of the matters of human trafficking, because they have the ability to abuse their powers. So I had foreseen and I had warned against this happening."

He recalled police efforts to transfer some complicit officers out of the Cedros Police Station.

"So it is a problem and it has been highlighted.

"About three years ago, I got a lot of Venezuelan complainants come to my office. They spoke to me about what happened and how they were trafficked from Venezuela to Trinidad. So it is or was a problem.

"But I think the authorities now have got it more under control." West reckoned the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) now had the situation in hand.

Collaboration amongst the CTU, PCA and police service had reduced the number of complaints of human-trafficking involving police officers, West said.

Newsday asked about media reports of West's concerns at police officers without body-cams, against the backdrop of many police statements claiming officers coming under fire and shooting back, fatally.

"Police officers not wearing body-cams is a big issue, especially in fatal, police-involved shootings, where they should be wearing their body cameras because they are issued with body cameras."

He said he had spoken with CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher on this matter and hoped to meet her again early next year.

Newsday asked about his previous concern about rising complaints against police officers in Tobago.

West said a PCA outreach in Tobago last October/November had learnt of complaints similar to those in Trinidad, that is, officers abusing their powers.

"We are trying to curtail that. This is what I am going to work on. I make strides in doing so and I want to keep doing so.

"I wanted to continue the work that everybody in the PCA and other stakeholders have done."

West: PCA is there for public

Did the PCA's work help shift officers' thinking from "hard policing" towards "policing by consent," the latter as better for their long-term interests?

West said, "We are an independent, civilian oversight body.

"I don't think the hard policing, as you correctly say, is the correct way to go. I think discussions and analysis of working together is the best way to go forward, especially in a small country like TT where everybody knows everybody and we all know somebody who knows somebody.

"That is how I want to go. I have a very good relationship with the senior officers, and the junior officers who I don't know have respect for me when I visit the stations. This is what I want to continue to foster."

West concluded, "I just want the public to know that we are there for them." He said people could lodge complaints on the PCA app or by phoning or writing or visiting the PCA.

"I want the public to know we remain steadfast to ensuring the accountability and transparency within the police service.We are committed to ensuring every complaint is treated with the seriousness it deserves."

He said he was greatly encouraged by a lot of messages of support from media practitioners on news of his reappointment.

DCP Junior Benjamin welcomed West's reappointment.

"I would want to congratulate Mr West. I have always appreciated the fact he does his job and he does it with a level of professionalism."

Benjamin was sure West would continue to act with professionalism and fairness in his role.

"So congratulations. The police service, we just continue to do our job. Each of us has our own jobs to do and we (police service) are going to do it to the best of our ability."

"The people to benefit from this would be the people of TT."

Newsday asked if the PCA could pace the police service on the road to excellence.

Benjamin replied, "Well, I am always of the firm opinion that iron sharpens iron.

"Therefore we must appreciate that each of us has a role and a function. I am saying that for each role and function, the intent is to ensure there is proper governance and fairness as relates to the citizens in terms of the service we produce.

"So again, I have always appreciated the PCA in terms of the work they have to do and I am certain they appreciate the work the police have to do.

"At the end of the day the end result is what we want which is to ensure the citizens of TT receive the quality of service that I think is befitting such a country as ours."

West first became PCA director in 2015 in circumstances where he reported to the police that the then attorney general Anand Ramlogan had "promised" him the position if he would withdraw his witness statement in Ramlogan's attempted defamation lawsuit against then opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley for remarks on extradition efforts against businessmen Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson in the Piarco Airport corruption scandal. In this, the then minister of national security Gary Griffith was reportedly duped into approaching West, his friend, to ask about documents he possessed relevant to the lawsuit.

The then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar ultimately fired Ramlogan and Griffith from her Cabinet, to be replaced by Garvin Nicholas and Brig Carl Alfonso respectively and said West should resign. The then acting police commission­er Stephen Williams probed the allegations, while Griffith remained a key witness against Ramlogan. The case continues.