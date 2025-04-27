Panday: No back-room deals to form government

Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday speaks to the media. - File photo by Paula Lindo

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) political leader Mickela Panday says the party will not form an alliance with any other political entity simply for the sake of getting into government or helping that entity to do so.

She made these comments in a video posted on Facebook on April 25.

"We have already decided. We will not put a noose around our neck by cutting any back-room deals or putting personal power ahead of the mandate given to us by the people."

Panday said the PF's responsibility was to act transparently at all times and ensure every step it takes, "reflects the expectations and aspirations of those who voted for real change and not exchange."

She added the PF's goal is to do right by the people and not simply to hold office.

Panday said any proper political alliance should be rooted in principle "and not convenience."

Throughout the campaign, Panday has urged voters to reject the tribal politics practised by the PNM and the UNC.

In reference to the UNC and comments made by it and the members of its "coalition of interests" on vote-splitting, she said, "The right to vote is not about the protecting the interests of any political party."

Panday added the right to vote is about protecting one's right as a citizen.

She said people who talk about splitting votes could be engaging in voter suppression.

"Don't use your voice; fall in line; be afraid to demand better.

"That isn't democracy. That is control"

Panday said all citizens need to be able to express themselves through their vote without fear or intimidation.

She added it is not about playing the system so only a certain group of people remain in charge.

Panday said leaders must be held accountable if there is to be real change, "especially when the country needs it most."

She asked, "Who benefits when you are told to settle for less?"

Referring to the PNM's tenure in office since September 2015, Panday said promises have been recycled and nothing has changed.

She added people's right to express a different view must never be described as vote-splitting.

"This country needs courage right now. It does not need fear."

Panday said people are demanding to be heard and once they are "that is how change begins."