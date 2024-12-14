Tacarigua man gunned down in gang-related hit

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a Tacarigua man in what they believe was a gang-related hit.

Witnesses told investigators Ano Thomas, 44, was standing in front of his Alexander Street home around 7.50 pm on December 13 when a white car drove up and several assailants came out, opening fire on the victim.

The assailants then got back into the wagon and sped off.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found Thomas' body lying between two houses. A district medical officer declared Thomas dead and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Complex, St James.

Crime scene investigators retrieved 14 spent shell casings.

PC Ramdial is continuing investigations.