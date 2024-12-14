No more UNC candidates chosen

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo

THE Opposition UNC has not chosen any more candidates after a second round of screening of nominees at its headquarters in Chaguanas on December 12.

The screening happened after discussions at the same venue between party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and representatives from the Congress of the People (COP), Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), Movement for National Development (MND), Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), Public Services Association (PSA), Postal Workers Union and the Fire Services Association about forming "a coalition of interests" for the next general election.

On December 13, UNC officials said, "We screened some nominees for five constituencies, no more candidates named yet."

They added a date for further screening is to be determined,

On December 12, nominees were screened for St Augustine, Arima, Arouca/Maloney, D'Abadie/O'Meara and Lopinot/Bon Air West.

>

UNC North-East regional representative Khadijah Ameen, who is also the incumbent St Augustine MP, was screened for that seat.

The latter four seats are currently held by the PNM.

The UNC held its first screening of nominees in Chaguanas on November 29.

Saddam Hosein, Vandana Mohit and Michael Dowlath were chosen as candidates for Barataria/San Juan, Chaguanas East and San Fernando West respectively.

Hosein and Mohit are the incumbent MPs for their respective constituencies.