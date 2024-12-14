Crapaud smoking our pipes in La Brea

THE EDITOR: On September 14, 2020, the PNM MP for La Brea, Stephen Mc Clashie, and the then PNM councillor for Brighton/Vessigny, Gerald Debesette, did a site visit to see the problem I was having – especially when it rains, the pumping canal from the pitch lake becomes filled with water, some of which seeps onto my property located at EP #11 Bassa Hill, La Brea.

Commitments were made by the MP to dredge the canal to allow the water to flow freely in the canal instead of seeping onto my property.

To date nothing has been done and no one has communicated with me on the status of the commitments given.

In fact, the situation has gotten worse as the pumping canal is now totally filled with silt and debris in the vicinity of my property, obstructing the flow of water. Additionally, there is a pitch vein in the said area which is causing the canal to be blocked with the pitch which occasionally grows across the width of the canal.

What is happening now is that because the canal is filled with silt and other debris, the water has found a route to flow freely by overflowing the banks of the canal and flowing directly through my property, damaging my garden and causing severe soil erosion, which is negatively affecting my fencing and produce.

After communication with PNM Councillor Jillon Lewis, he came to see the problem in November 2023.

Based on discussions with him, he advised me to send an e-mail to the CEO of the Siparia Borough Corporation highlighting my problem and seeking the assistance of the corporation to bring much needed relief from this flooding problem. The e-mail was sent on November 22, 2023.

When I received no acknowledgement of my e-mail, I again communicated with Lewis, whose response was quite disappointing and unsatisfactory.

To date, approximately one year after, my e-mail has not been acknowledged, nothing has been done, the situation has gotten worse, and no one has communicated with me on the way forward.

On December 11, I communicated with the councillor and he indicated that this is a problem for the MP to address. Based on his responses the conversation condescended to the extent that I got the feeling I was bothering him and irritating his spirit.

At no time over the past year was that information relayed to me by the councillor, from whom I sought assistance in getting my concerns addressed.

This is the type of representation we are getting from people elected to serve and who neglect the concerns of their constituents. In fact, they are not even meeting with their constituents, but are present on social media promoting social activities they attend.

And oh, what a slap in the face for those they were elected to represent but fail to so do, for they unapologetically and unashamedly, in the case of the MP, offered himself for re-election as MP, and in the case of the councillor, presented himself for screening to be elevated to the position of MP.

Mc Clashie, in my view, would receive a negative rating for performance as MP and Minister of Labour, and Councillor Lewis similarly for his performance as a local government representative.

But La Brea is a safe seat for the PNM and our political system is such that the famous statement attributed to Dr Eric Williams – that if a crapaud in a balisier tie went up for election it would still get votes – has, more or less, proven true time and time again in La Brea.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

La Brea