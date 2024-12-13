Zarek Wilson earns 50m fly Carifta A standard

Swimmer Zarek Wilson. -

UNATTACHED swimmer Zarek Wilson was the only Trinidad and Tobago athlete to dip below the Carifta A standard on day two of the Amateur Swimming Association of TT Invitational Championship on December 12.

At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Wilson, 18, won the boys 15 and over 50m butterfly in 24.55 seconds. In the process, he surpassed the Carifta A standard of 25.01s, with second- to sixth-place finishers all clocking Carifta B times.

They were unattached Christian Awah (25.22s), Johann-Matthew Matamoro (25.30s), Tidal Wave’s Darren Belfon (25.65s), SHSC’s Aqeel Joseph (25.66s) and Tidal Wave’s Kael Yorke (25.72s).

On December 11, Wilson (26.21s) and Matamoro (26.95s) also recorded Carifta A standards after placing one-two in the boys 50m backstroke.

The 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships will be held in TT.

Wilson also earned the B standard in the 100m freestyle after topping he field in 50.70s, three-hundredths of a second short of the A standard (50.67s).

Marlins’ Zachary Anthony (52.32s), Flying Fish’s Evan Gillard Bruce (52.42s) and Matamoro (52.82s) were second and third with Carifta B qualifying times.

Marlins’ Zara Persico, who set a new national record in the girls 11-12 1,500m long course freestyle on day one, bettered the B time by winning the girls 11-12 100m free event in one minute and 01.93s (1:01.93). Anya DeGannes (1:02.68) of Vipers and Marlins’ Marena Martinez (1:03.73) trailed with B standards.

RWB Aquatics’ Keera Lyle was also among the B qualifiers with winning performances in the boys 11-12 100m free (1:01.67), 200m breaststroke (2:50.40) and 50m butterfly (29.73s).

The Flying Fish trio of Jonathan Sambrano (54.51s), Jaden Mills (54.93s) and Aaron Colthrust (55.49s) also met the B requirement with podium spots in the boys 13-14 100m free.

Action continued on the evening of December 13 and resumes on December 14.