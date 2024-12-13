Table tennis Champions League, Super Singles serve off December 14

Defending women's Super Singles champion Chloe Fraser. (FILE PHOTO via Ernest Fraser) -

LOCAL table tennis clubs have a busy week ahead as the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) Table Tennis Champions League serves off from December 14-15 followed by the Super Singles from December 16-18, both at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

In the teams’ tournament, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) begin defence of their Champions League crown against seven other clubs.

Guyanese Shemar Britton captains the six-member team alongside Yuvraaj Dookram, Aaron Edwards, Imani Edwards-Taylor, Sekel Mc Intosh and Jordan Thong.

Last year’s runners-up Carenage Blasters will feature Luc O’Young (captain), Jesse Dookie, Gabriel John, Nikoli Barbour Alexis and Abhai Lal.

Among the other contenders are Ace, Guaracara, Powergen, Spinmasters, Smalta Crusaders and Wasa.

Day one action begins at 9.30 am with the semi-final and final on day two.

Additionally, foreign-based Chloe Fraser (Crusaders) will defend her Super Singles women’s title while Aaron Wilson (Carenage) also aims to repeat his 2023 triumph.

Fraser, however, is the number two seed since Cuban Crusaders club mate Rosalba Aguiar, ranked 173 on the world rankings, is the highest-ranked player.

Fraser is ranked 510, with France-based compatriot Rheann Chung ranked 481.

Eighty-one male players make up 24 groups for the men’s singles while the females feature 17 players from five groups.