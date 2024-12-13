Speeding: A call for attitude change

These two vehicles were involved in an accident at the Cumuto Intersection of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Wallerfield, in February. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Every day we’re hit with reminders about the risks of speeding. Yet far too often we brush these warnings aside. We tell ourselves that we won’t be affected, that our driving skills make us special.

“I can’t crash,” we reason. “I need to drive fast for my job.” “I was running late and I have bills to pay; I’ll be there in no time.” We cling to these excuses to shield ourselves from the uncomfortable truth. But the reality is clear and harsh: in just a second everything can shift, and lives can be lost.

The sobering fact that the chance of an accident more than doubles when a car is going fast should hit home for all of us. This isn’t just a number; it represents lives changed forever, families broken apart, and dreams cut short.

For every ten km/hour increase in speed, the chance of a crash surges by an alarming 33 per cent. This is a truth we can’t afford to overlook. Wake up people!

Studies have shown that speeding not only heightens the risk of an accident, but also hampers our ability to respond effectively in crisis moments. When travelling at speeds beyond 35 mph, a driver has merely 1.4 seconds to react to a looming threat.

In that fleeting instant, a vehicle can travel over 45 feet – an unimaginable distance when it comes to making critical decisions. This provides almost no time to evaluate what’s happening, let alone take action to prevent a crash.

We must learn from those who have tragically paid the highest price because of speeding. Their stories remind us of how fragile life is and the impact our choices can have on the road.

It’s crucial that we pause and think about our driving habits. We need to shift our mindset, putting safety before speed and acknowledging that no destination is worth jeopardising our lives or the lives of others.

Let us ensure that the loss of life isn’t in vain. Instead, let it motivate us to take action. We need to promote safer driving, educate ourselves and others about the dangers of speeding, and build a culture that appreciates responsible driving.

By doing this we can honour those who have suffered and work toward a future where fewer families endure the pain of losing a loved one to a preventable crash. The time for change is now, and it begins with each of us making a deliberate choice to drive safely.

Speeding cannot save lives!

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail