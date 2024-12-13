Policeman praised for helping injured boy

A screenshot of PC Wallace carrying an injured boy in Chaguanas. -

In a heart-warming display of compassion, a police officer in Chaguanas is being praised for his kind act towards an injured boy last week.

A video circulating on social media shows the boy, with his right foot bandaged, piggybacking on PC Wallace, a member of the Chaguanas Foot Patrol Unit, as the officer carries him through the streets in full uniform.

The incident occurred near Busy Corner in Chaguanas, where PC Wallace noticed the boy, who was using crutches and appeared to be in discomfort.

The child was accompanied by a close female relative, and the two were on their way to visit the Stress Relief Centre at Endeavour Road.

Without a second thought, PC Wallace approached the woman and offered to assist.

She gratefully accepted, and the officer lifted the boy onto his back while the woman helped by holding the crutches.

This simple yet meaningful gesture was captured on video, which has since touched the hearts of many.

One social media user praised the officer, saying, “Well done, officer. I salute you. This is the type of thing the public should be highlighting.”

Officers from the Central Division also took to social media to applaud their colleague, with one saying, “We do more than just lay down the law. We serve the public holistically. Well done, bro. The public acknowledged it on their own.”

Police said the act of kindness was a reminder of the many ways police officers go above and beyond their duties to help and support their communities.

They told Newsday that PC Wallace’s actions showed service was not just about enforcing the law, but also about caring for those in need.