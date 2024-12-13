Let the Christmas spirit flow

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Here are two definitions highlighting the spirit of Christmas that I found:

“The spirit of Christmas is in the 'togetherness.' It's in the thought that you put into thinking about others; it's a selfless time, where we forgive, take stock of what's important, and become 'better' versions of ourselves.”

“The spirit of Christmas is a time to be charitable, friendly, and cheerful, and to participate in Christmas traditions. It can also be a time of selflessness, forgiveness, and reflection.”

I believe both definitions capture the heart of the Christmas spirit. Yes, we are once more into the Christmas season so I made a visit to West Mall. Wow! What beautiful décor and entertainment, with all enjoying the mood.

Whenever Christmas comes around there seems to be a change in the atmosphere. People seem to try their utmost to be better people. They are more accommodating, with warm smiles or greetings, etc.

I believe this behaviour to be very healthy. We now live in a society where there is so much aggression that the caring and looking out for one another have taken a back seat in the lives of many.

Amid all that you may have been through or are going through, I encourage you to let the spirit of Christmas flow through you. You never know what a small deed towards another person will do in that person’s life. What about a call, text, short visit, or even a small token just to say you care? This can go a very long way.

Do you have a strained relationship with a loved one? Why not touch base? It is Christmas, a time for loving and forgiving. So, as you go through the Christmas season, allow joy, peace, love, caring, forgiveness, and giving to become part of your spirit.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail