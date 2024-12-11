Venezuelan found dead in Debe

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the death of a Venezuelan man who was discovered in Debe with his throat slit on the evening of December 10.

He was identified as Alvin Acosta, 23.

At the scene, Acosta's roommate told police he found him lying in a pool of blood in his room around 4.30 pm after returning home from work. He said he last saw Acosta around 5 am before leaving for work.

Police saw Acosta lying face down with a wound to his throat.

Emergency health services were contacted but could not find any signs of life. A district medical officer visited and pronounced him dead before ordering the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

>

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three crime scene investigators retrieved a knife with a broken blade.