Soca Warriors name squad to face Saudi Arabia on December 17

New Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke, centre, during a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on November 12, alongside assistant coaches Russell Latapy, right, and Derek King. - Photo courtesy TTFA

NEW Soca Warriors coach Dwight Yorke will get his first real examination as head coach of the men's football team in an international friendly against Saudi Arabia at the Al Shabab Club Stadium, Riyadh on December 17.

The friendly was announced by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) in a media release on December 11.

Yorke has selected a 23-man squad which features as many as 15 local-based players and also includes Guatemala-based defender and captain Aubrey David, the Canada-based pair of Reon Moore and Steffen Yeates, and Wayne Frederick II, who was the second overall pick in the 2024 Major Soccer League SuperDraft.

The veteran pair of Joevin Jones and Kevin Molino, both of whom returned to national duty for the last two games of the Soca Warriors' 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League A campaign, have also been included. The uncapped pair of Tyrese Bailey (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers) and Jariel Arthur (1976 FC Phoenix) are also in the squad.

The match will be played outside of the international Fifa match window and offers Yorke the opportunity to get a look at the talent at his disposal before TT enter competitive action with the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary playoff against Cuba next March.

>

The Soca Warriors squad will leave for Riyadh on December 13.

"It will be an honour to lead the TT national team against Saudi Arabia later this month," Yorke said. "The match represents a major opportunity to create lasting relationships with the Saudi football family and their passionate football fans.

"Saudi Arabia's talented players gained friends all over the world, including the Caribbean, with their win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup and they will host major events in the future," he said.

Yorke said the Soca Warriors are motivated to return to the World Cup after 20 years and he believes this game is the first step on the journey towards achieving that dream.

Soca Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Christopher Biggette, Adrian Foncette.

Defenders: Aubrey David, Isaiah Garcia, Justin Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Jamal Jack, Alvin Jones, Ross Russell Jr, Jesse Williams.

Midfielders: Tyrese Bailey, Wayne Frederick II, Real Gill, Neveal Hackshaw, Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino, Duane Muckette, Michel Poon-Angeron, Kaihim Thomas, Steffen Yeates.

Forwards: Jariel Arthur, Isaiah Lee, Reon Moore.

>