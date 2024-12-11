Setting record straight on tourism, airlift

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: It’s truly disappointing to hear the Secretary of Tourism once again attempt to shift blame for her failures onto the central government. Instead of ranting and raving, perhaps she should focus on fulfilling the responsibilities she was elected to carry out.

For years, at every international forum – whether it’s WTM (World Travel Market) or the German trade shows – the feedback has been consistent: Tobago needs to improve its product offering. The tourism product isn’t just about flights; it’s about hotels, airports, and sites and attractions.

The central government has stepped up in two out of these three critical areas:

Hotel development: The Sandals project may have been derailed, but the Marriot development is now on the horizon. This is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to upgrading Tobago’s hotel offerings.

Airport expansion: The new airport terminal is a game-changer that will provide the infrastructure necessary to accommodate more international flights and visitors.

But the question remains: What is the THA doing to leverage these investments?

The responsibility for organising Tobago’s tourism product and attracting airlift lies squarely with the THA. As secretary, it is her job to engage with airlines, promote the island, and ensure that Tobago is ready to receive and impress high-value tourists. Yet, instead of tackling these responsibilities head-on, she has chosen to deflect and blame others.

Let’s not forget the long-standing issues that have plagued Tobago’s tourism sector:

• Airlines like British Airways have repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of amenities to attract high-value tourists.

• Passengers, especially those in premium seats, often disembark at other destinations because Tobago does not offer the luxury experiences they seek.

These are not issues that the central government can fix for Tobago. They require leadership, vision, and action from the THA.

Rather than criticising the airport development – a project that finally gives Tobago the infrastructure to compete internationally – the secretary should focus on:

• Working with airlines to attract more flights.

• Upgrading Tobago’s sites and attractions to meet the expectations of international visitors.

• Collaborating with stakeholders to build a robust and marketable tourism product.

The truth is clear: Tobago has been given the tools by the central government, but the THA has failed to use them effectively.

And to quote a timeless adage: Excuses are the tools used by the incompetent. It’s time for the secretary to put down those tools and get to work for Tobago.

KELVON MORRIS

Minority Leader, THA