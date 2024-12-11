Ancil Valley shines at Big Christmas Family Dinner

Comedian Damion Melville shares a hilarious exchange with Ancil Valley. -

The Achievors Banquet Hall in San Fernando radiated holiday cheer on December 1, as Ancil Valley’s inaugural Big Christmas Family Dinner presented top entertainment, exquisite dining, and the warmth of the season.

A media release said guests were captivated by Valley and his band, who brought a masterful touch to Christmas classics, including It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, O Come All Ye Faithful, and Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song.

Valley delighted with Lennox Grey’s timeless Around My Christmas Tree before raising the energy with soca parang staples like Crazy’s Merry Christmas and Lord Relator’s Christmas Is Yours Christmas Is Mine. He closed with a medley of Baron’s calypso versions of Crown Him, Joy to the World, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas, leaving the audience in high spirits, the release said.

The festive momentum continued with parang queen Alicia Jagessar and the multi-time National Parang champs Los Alumnos de San Juan, who delighted with classics like Cantando Gloria, Warapo, and Vamos a Belén.

Comedian and host Damion Melville kept the laughter rolling, while the Yuletide feast by Canboulay Restaurant was a standout feature, with rave reviews from the crowd, the release said.

Patrons described the night as “a wonderful atmosphere of Christmas feeling, love, and joy.”

“The entertainment was great, and the food was on point!” said one patron in the release.

From the chic fashion showcase by House of Jacqui to the music, food, and ambience, the Big Christmas Family Dinner left patrons with cheerful memories.