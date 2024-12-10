Grass can be greener for the other side

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park Park, Jamaica. - via BCB

IT was very disappointing, after such a fine win in the first Test match by 201 runs, at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in Antigua, for the West Indies cricket team to reverse engines and bow to the Bangladeshi cricket visitors in the second Test, at Sabina Park, Jamaica, by 101 runs.

They not only went under, but in less than four days of a five-day Test match, not even reaching 200 runs in either inning.

So after accumulating 450 runs in the first innings of the first Test, the WI batsmen collapsed to a woeful 152 in the second innings, as a precursor to the second and final Test of the series.

No sooner had the home team run out winners in the first Test than their most experienced seam bowler, Kemar Roach, not satisfied that he had won a Test match against one of the weaker nations that lies close to his team in the rankings, started talking about our fast bowlers.

Asked about the possibility of the West Indies’ use of four recognised seamers in future Tests, Roach said after the first Test – talking as if one swallow makes a summer: “Of course, we can play four or five pacers, but it starts with the pitches. I think we still have a pitch crisis in the Caribbean.

“I think we need to have a big meeting with the people in charge. And I think once you get those bowlers on greener, harder and bouncier pitches, we all know what’s going to happen. We will challenge batsmen more often than not. It’s a discussion which needs to be had.”

I don’t know what dream factory Roach has been visiting, but in the game of cricket, one always has to be alert to the strengths and weaknesses of one’s opposition and never take them for granted. The grass the 36-year-old Roach needs could also work to the benefit of his adversaries.

This was proved during the second Test, when the Caribbean batsmen could not negotiate the pace of Nahid Rana, who not only bowled fast, but with good control. This unnerved the batsmen to the extent that they were unable to subdue him and eventually collapse.

From the variety of bowlers in the team, Bangladesh called on the slow left-arm orthodox spin of Taijul Islam in the second innings, on a drying pitch, to dismiss the wearisome, weak, West Indian batsmen.

Moreover, it’s not just a matter of leaving grass on the wicket and assuming the surface will do everything for the bowler.

It does not work that way. A bowler still has to have the skill and the right attitude to manipulate the ball to his satisfaction and to the frustration of the batsman, who will then need the ability to deal with the bowler’s delivery, to defend his wicket and try to score runs.

That is where the ability of bowler and batsman compete in their efforts to conquer each other.

A team should always be balanced, to suit several occasions that may arise in the course of a game. Reading a pitch before a match can be of vital importance, and the knowledge sometimes critical for the captain who wins the toss to decide whether to bat or bowl.

A look at the Bangladesh team revealed fast bowler Rana, who was kept hidden in the first game. He was fresh and eager to play.

WI fast bowlers, on the other hand, were disappointing. Alzarri Joseph, the most experienced of the bowlers, was his normal erratic self, with little control, finding it difficult to maintain a proper line and length, and was off-target far too often. He needs practice.

Roach’s pace, at a gentle medium, could have problems dislodging batsmen of a high calibre, though he may do well against inexperienced performers.

Jayden Seales has reached international standard, but must learn to control his emotions.

A spinner is necessary to balance the bowling.

Rana did the damage to WI in the first innings, and the left-arm orthodox spinner Taijul Islam bowled them out in the second. He was turning the ball at a 45-degree angle. The pitch had dried out, so the visitors had the option to use whatever assistance the pitch presented.

In conclusion, I have to suggest that WI need a new Test selection system, plus a more knowledgeable coach and captain. Hence they will have more self-confidence.