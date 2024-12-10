Deyalsingh provides info on maternal deaths, legal fees

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Faith Ayoung

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has provided information on maternal deaths, legal fees incurred by regional health authorities (RHAs) and costs of pharmaceuticals.

The information came in the form of written responses which were filed in the House of Representatives on December 9.

In the first response, Deyalsingh indicated the total number of maternal deaths from 2010-2015 was 48.

From October 1, 2020-September 30, 2024, the total number of maternal deaths was 16.

The second response dealt with legal fees paid by RHAs for settlement of matters from 2020-2024.

For this period, the North-West RHA (NWRHA) had the highest number of legal fees paid for settlements, at $2,463,778.63 for 13 matters.

The lowest was the Eastern RHA (ERHA), with $654,457.94 in legal fees in 2020 and 2022-2024 for 12 matters in those years.

No legal fees for settlements were paid in 2021 for the ERHA.

The North-Central RHA (NCRHA) paid $1,153,653.75 in legal fees to settle five matters from 2021-2024.

The NCRHA paid no fees in 2020 ,

The South-West RHA (SWRHA) paid a total of $1,338,226.79 in legal fees to settle 39 matters from 2020-2024.

In the third response, Deyalsingh said the total expenditure for the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP) from 2020-2024 was $246.3 million.

The total expenditure by the North-West, North-Central, South-West, Eastern and Tobago RHAs for buying pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals from 2020-2024 was $2.8 billion.

The total expenditure for pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical items in the public sector from 2020-2024 was $ 3.6 billion.

