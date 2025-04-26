Bus route open for political rallie

File photo/Roger Jacob

Supporters of both the PNM and UNC heading to the respective rallies at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua and Aranguez Savannah on April 26 will be allowed to use the Priority Bus Route from 10 am.

A notice issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport said permissible to use the road will remain in force until 10 pm.

The ministry warned drivers to exercise caution at Railway Road, Arouca intersection where construction work is in progress.

Thousands of party supporters are expected at each venue from across the country as the two main political parties wind up their campaigns ahead of polling day on April 28.

The rallies are scheduled to start at 3 pm.