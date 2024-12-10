CPF: New soca contest shows 'disregard for culture'

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell. - File photo

The former organiser of the International Soca Monarch (ISM), the Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF), has criticised the government's move to create a new international soca competition in 2025 with new partners as showing "disregard for culture."

A CPF release on December 9 described the ISM as a cornerstone of the country's cultural calendar for over 30 years that helped launch many soca artists' careers.

So it said it was baffled that the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts moved against supporting it in favour of the new initiative, headed "by a promoter with no prior experience in organising a competition-formatted event," especially one of such magnitude.

"This decision is not only short-sighted but also a disservice to the very essence of what the ministry is supposed to protect and promote.

"The competition has launched the careers of numerous artists who have gone on to represent our nation on the global stage. It has also been a major economic driver, attracting tourists, creating jobs, and boosting local businesses. To disregard such a legacy in favour of an untested event raises serious questions about the ministry's priorities."

>

A ministry release on December 6 said Star Global Productions Ltd (SGP) was selected to develop and manage a "premier soca competition for Carnival 2025."

SGP is part of a joint venture between the Lollabee Group, Jerome "Rome" Precilla, Adrian Chandler and others with experience in television production and events.

CPF said the ministry's move also undermined what it called "cultural sustainability."

"Supporting the ISM is not merely about nostalgia; it’s about cultural sustainability. The competition has cultivated a sense of community, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike. It has proven its worth through its longevity and impact. To deprive it of essential resources is to undermine the hard work of those who have built it into an institution."

CPF said the ministry's decision set a dangerous precedent. It said if established cultural events could be so easily dismissed, "What does that say about the ministry's commitment to preserving our heritage?"

It called on the ministry to reconsider its priorities and reinstate its support for the International Soca Monarch competition.

CPF questioned the criteria used to justify the ministry's shift in funding and whether the move was first discussed with stakeholders in the cultural and entertainment sectors.

"The decision appears to lack transparency and due diligence. Investing in a promoter with no track record is a risky gamble, especially when the stakes involve the preservation of our cultural identity. The Ministry of Culture owes the public an explanation. "

Mitchell: New life needed

>

In defending the decision, the minister, Randall Mitchell, agreed a soca competition during Carnival was critical to helping launch young, upcoming artistes onto the global stage, but said with the ultimate absence of ISM for some two years after consistently declining, urgent action was needed to protect the artform.

"The International Soca Monarch (ISM) is a soca competition event owned privately by an organisation that has received significant government support in the past, and notwithstanding that significant support, the ISM has sharply declined and has lost its appeal and prestige over the past few years.

"Over the last two years in particular, the ISM was most conspicuous in its absence from the Carnival calendar due to an apparent lack of funding arising out of the promoter’s unmet demand for close to $10 million in government support."

Mitchell said the ministry received expressions of interest from eight entities, none of which was CPF. He said these entities were invited to submit proposals, of which three were received. It was from these three that SGP was selected once the evaluation was completed.

"As minister with the responsibility for culture, the protection, preservation, and promotion of our cultural heritage remains paramount. And it is with this mandate, the ministry, as an institutional stakeholder, will continue to assert its right to support and promote soca music and will take a firm stand in securing the future of the artform in the interest of all stakeholders and in particular, the people of Trinidad and Tobago."

He said the ministry would provide limited financial support to the competition while leaving the organisers to source the rest of funding on their own.

Mitchell clarified that the event being held next year is an international soca competition, not the International Soca Monarch – an event trademarked by CPF.

Precilla declined to comment when contacted and directed Newsday to the consortium's release of December 6.