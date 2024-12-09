Two hospitalised after Beetham crash

PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

A 24-year-old Gasparillo man and a 23-year-old woman are in hospital, after crashing a car near the John John Flyover on the Beetham Highway, early on Sunday morning.

The driver of the car, identified as Dillon Bharatsingh from Caratal Road, Bonne Aventure is listed as being in critical condition. The front seat passenger has been identified as Krisma Mungroo of Reform Village, Gasparillo.

Police reports said at about 4.30 am, Bharatsingh was driving in a silver Mazda Familia 323 on the Beetham Highway when he lost control of the car and crashed into the aluminium guard rail.

Mungroo was able to walk away from the crash but Bharatsingh was trapped in the vehicle.

Police and emergency services were alerted and officers of the Wrightson Road fire station responded. They used the jaws of life to extract Bharatsingh from the car.

Both of the crash survivors were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they were undergoing treatment up to publication time.