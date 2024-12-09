Farmer 'executed' at boss's Tabaquite home

- File photo

A 60-year-old farmer has been killed execution-style by a gunman outside his boss's home in Tabaquite during what police believe was a robbery attempt.

Police reports said the Tableland Police Station received a call on December 8 about a shooting at Watts Trace, Brothers Road, Tabaquite.

Arriving an hour later, police were told by a woman there that she and her father were asleep when, around 10.15 pm, she heard a banging on the door and a man calling out to her father. She said she recognised the voice as her father's employee Winston "Manoo" Lokhan, 60.

When she opened the door she found Lokhan on his knees at the side of the door with a gunman standing behind him.

She told officers the assailant shot and killed Lokhan before chasing her into her father's room, shooting at the 51-year-old man.

The woman said there was a struggle between her father and the assailant and during this fight, the man stabbed her father in the right ankle.

Luckily, the woman's father was able to grab the gun from the attacker and he fled through some nearby bushes.

Police said the woman's father refused treatment for his injuries.

A district medical officer visited the scene and pronounced Lokhan dead before ordering his body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3 Crime Scene personnel processed the scene and found three live and one spent nine-millimetre rounds.

Investigations are ongoing.