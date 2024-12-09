Exciting end to Tobago women’s hardball programme

The Prime Minister, second from right, chats with, from left, Jason Williams, CEO of the Sports Company of TT; former West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup winner Anisa Mohammed; former TT Red Force all-rounder Navin Stewart and; Merissa Aguilleira, former West Indies Women's captain. - COURTESY SPORTT

CRICKET was the big winner on December 7 as the Scarlet Ibis XI edged their Cocrico XI counterparts by ten runs during a 30-over showcase match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The contest featured both national Under-19 players and a developmental group, which recently completed the Tobago Under-21 Hardball Cricket Programme, hosted by the Sports Company of TT (SporTT). The Prime Minister showed his enthusiasm as a cricket fan, dropping in to watch the engaging contest.

Scarlet Ibis IX racked up 175/6 in their 30 overs, before Cocrico XI fell short in reply with 165/7.

The match was a good contest as Scarlet Ibis openers Samara Ramnath and Sameera Naidoo made light work of the Cocrico bowlers, although Ramnath benefitted from two reprieves via dropped catches. Ramnath (57 not out) and Naidoo (23 not out) both retired, following which Cocrico were able to make inroads and restrict the opposition to 175.

In the second innings, the run out of J’nelle Trim (11) in the seventh over ended a strong opening partnership of 49 with top scorer Amrita Ramtahal (38).

Aliyah Akili (21) and Brianna Harricharan (26 not out, retired) also bolstered the Cocrico XI score, but a series of run outs ended the momentum at 165.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the TT Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) and the Tobago Cricket Association. Several former national and West Indies players, including Anisa Mohammed, Merissa Aguilleira, Navin Stewart and cricket coach Vinood Maharaj were part of the SporTT programme. Esther Burrowes of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development brought greetings to the players on behalf of Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis.

Burrowes, a senior communications officer, said, “Today’s match represents more than just a match. It is a vivid reflection of the Ministry’s commitment to creating pathways for holistic youth development and athlete development. Initiatives such as the under-21 girls cricket programme align seamlessly with the Ministry’s flagship initiatives, such as I Choose Sport, which is championed by SporTT, the SHAPE in Communities Programme and the Pink Reign campaign which is aimed at supporting and promoting women and girls in sport. This programme bridges the gap in a sport traditionally dominated by Trinidad and establishes Tobago as a rising force in women’s cricket.”

Marjorie Thomas, president of the TT Women’s Cricket Association is supporting the initiative.

Thomas said, “(When SporTT) came up and they asked us about getting a team (to play against the Tobago developing Under-21 players) we were so willing to jump on board and we will always be willing to jump on to help the development of women’s cricket.”

Lyndell Hoyte-Sanchez, SporTT head, community sports thanks all those who got involved.

“People like Merissa Aguilleira, past West Indies captain and wicketkeeper; Anisa Mohammed, Samuel Badree, Navin Stewart and Vinood Maharaj (supported). So, we do have a really, really good cricket unit pushing the sport of cricket on behalf of (SporTT) and through our I Choose Sport programme.”

Summarised scores:

Scarlet Ibis XI 175/6 (30 overs) (Samara Ramnath 57 not out, Sameera Naidoo 23 not out, Crystal Toney 16; Jessica O’Rosco 1/13, Melissa Duncan 1/13, Zaheera Mohit 1/30) vs Cocrico 165/7 (30 overs) (Amrita Ramtahal 38, Brianna Harricharan 26, Aliyah Akili 21; Amara DeLeon 1/3, Sameera Naidoo 1/13, Samara Ramnath 1/13) Scarlet Ibis won by ten runs.

