Cops seized over $4.6m worth of ganja in Maraval

- File photo

Western Division police seized over $4.6 million worth of marijuana and arrested two suspects from Maraval in an intelligence-led operation on December 6.

The two suspects are a 39-year-old man from La Seiva Road and a 26-year-old from Saddle Road.

They face charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, cultivating marijuana and having guns and ammunition.

The operation, initiated by DCP Suzette Martin, ACP Rishi Singh and Snr Supt Michael Pierre, took place between 3 pm and 9 pm.

A police statement on December 7 said Supt Gift co-ordinated the operation, which acting Sgt Dardaine led.

The operation included members of the North Central Division Gang and Intelligence Unit (NCDGIU), with support from the Western Division Task Force and North Central Division Task Force (Area West).

The operation focused on the Maraval police district.

Officers executed two search warrants at the suspects' homes, allegedly finding two guns, a large quantity of cured marijuana, multiple marijuana plants and growing equipment.

The release gave a breakdown of the illegal items seized, saying 22.68 kilogrammes (50 pounds) of local hydro marijuana was estimated at $2,038,750.56 and 188 local hydro marijuana cured trees at $1,689, 969.60.

The release added the officers seized 83 local hydro fully grown marijuana trees worth $925,887 and 62 local hydro marijuana seedlings worth $31,000.

The total street value of the marijuana seized was $4,685,607.16.

Meanwhile, also on December 6, but in other operations in different divisions, the police arrested five people and received guns and cocaine.

Between 9 pm and midnight, while on a roving exercise in the St Joseph district of the North Central Division, officers received a tip-off and went to a bar in Curepe.

They searched a man and found a Taurus .40 caliber pistol along with eight rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

The man was immediately arrested.

In the Southern Division, police in an anti-crime exercise and searched several known drug blocks in the Princes Town and Tableland Police districts.

Around 7.57 pm, officers went to Church Street, Sixth Company in New Grant, where they searched a 38-year-old man and found a Beretta 9 mm pistol with 13 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and the weapon was seized.

Meanwhile, an intelligence-led operation that started in the Arima district between 8 pm and 11 pm led officers to New Lands Village in Guayaguayare.

Acting on intelligence, officers went to the home of a 40-year-old man to search of guns and ammunition but instead found a transparent plastic bag containing 64 grams of cocaine hidden in the bathroom wall.

Police seized the cocaine, valued at $7,000, and took the suspect to the Arima police station.

Also, around 5.45 pm, IATF officers, in a road check exercise in the Besson Street police district, stopped a silver Nissan B15 with two occupants.

The driver could not produce driving documents and was found to have never been issued a driver's permit.

Police searched the car and allegedly found a yellow and green grocery bag containing 250 grammes of cocaine.

Both occupants were arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.