St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain 'over the moon' on maiden National Intercol title

CHAMPS: St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain celebrate after beating Pleasantvile Secondary during the final of the Secondary Schools Football League Coca-Cola national girls’ intercol final, on December 5, 2024. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

ST JOSEPH’S Convent (SJC) Port of Spain are “over the moon” following their maiden capture of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Coca-Cola Girls Intercol National title.

After a 1-1 result at the end of regulation time at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 5, Convent’s girls kept composure to seal a 5-3 victory via kicks from the penalty spot.

Not only did the North team cop their first-ever National Intercol crown, but they also brought a surprise end to Pleasantville’s unbeaten streak across the 2024 season.

Co-coached by Junior Maxwell, the Kaitlyn Darwent-captained squad showed resilience and true grit on the final day to come up trumps against a South team fuelled by standout siblings Natalia and Nikita Gosine.

On the victory, Maxwell said the team has been working towards this goal for a very long time.

“The title means a lot to the school and student population. For us, it’s been a work in progress for the last couple of years. We’ve been getting the girls mature and ready for this challenge.

“We have a great bunch of youngsters, some from the national U15 and U17 teams, and a couple on the national senior team. They are all taking in what we’re asking them to do.”

Maxwell and his troops were well aware of Pleasantville’s attacking threat and consistency on and off the ball. However, they were not intimidated by their southern rivals and stuck to their initial game plan.

“We knew about Pleasantville but when you have a game plan in place and it comes off, it’s really hats off to the girls for putting in the work. The game plan was to shut them down and not give the Gosine sisters any opportunity.

“Every time they got the ball we had to close them down. But we knew with our attacking strengths, once we got our chances and we put them away, we’d do well,” he added.

SJC went ahead 13 minutes into the first half after Bethany Phillip pounced on a rebounded shot which was pushed onto the crossbar following an on-target strike from Darwent.

Fourteen minutes later, Pleasantville drew level as Nikita slotted home a right-footed shot past SJC goalie Alexia Dolland.

Despite both teams searching for the go-ahead goal for the remainder of the match, neither could find the back of the net.

When the match went to penalties, Maxwell confirmed they were quietly confident.

“We don’t practice penalties. One of the things that we knew the girls were confident in themselves and their abilities. We trusted them.

“It’s a fitting finish to the season. Last year we lost in the semi-finals against Miracle Ministries on penalties and it’s a clear work in progress. We put in the work, we get the reward.”

Maxwell said nine players from the title-winning squad were still under 15 years old and this year’s triumph provides a solid foundation for them, come 2025.

“Everybody is overjoyed, proud and happy. For the last couple years, we’ve been doing well in the north and was getting closer and closer to the title, until we finally reached. We’re over the moon.”

He also thanked SJC principal Anna Pounder, managers Coleen Berment and Karyn Cobertt-Ramchan and the parents’ support body who “make sure everything is in place.”

St Joseph’s Convent PoS team - Kaitlyn Darwent (captain), Alexia Dolland, Lucy Felix, Mateja Leben, Sia’N Rigaud, Mikaela Yearwood, Chelsea Richards, Scarlett Cole, Rori Gittens, Emma Nieves, Kara Cooper, Anushka Persad, Daneelyah Solandy, Madisyn Boissiers, Nina-Reece Henderson, Bethany Phillip, Coliya Harris, Khayla Gouveia, London Millien, Jaeda Wilson, Savanna Warner

Technical Staff - Junior Maxwell (coach), Tasha St Louis Joseph (coach), Coleen Berment (manager), Karyn Corbett-Ramchan (manager), Jaime Salloum (tech support)