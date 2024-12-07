Will WI cricket stars be playing?

West Indies’ Jayden Seales, left, celebrates the dismissal of Mominul Haque, right, of Bangladesh during the first day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on June 16, 2022. - AFP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: On December 3, the West Indies not only lost the second Test match against Bangladesh, but also slipped to ninth or bottom place in the ICC Test rankings.

And despite the loss, the captain only spoke of the positives of the (continued) losses.

I had the opportunity to watch the last eight wickets of the second innings. The batting was indescribable and "undescribable."

Alick Athanase's first-ball attempt at a reverse sweep needs an explanation. As well as his swipe outside the off stump, to be bowled.

Is the basics still being coached – front foot to a spinner? Alzarri Joseph neutralised the spinner with his front foot stance, resulting in a return of the pacers.

The big question now is: Will the stars be playing in the 2025 regional four-day championship? Both batsmen and bowlers?

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail