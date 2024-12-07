Nalis, Idakeda celebrate Eintou Springer's 80th birthday

Eintou Pearl Springer, third from left, with guests at her 80th birthday celebration put on by Nalis and Idakeda Group Ltd on November 30 at the national library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. -

Nalis and Idakeda Group Ltd joined forces to celebrate the 80th birthday of Eintou Pearl Springer. The intimate celebration with close family members and friends was held at the Heritage Library, Port of Spain, on November 30.

The celebration, reminiscent of Eintou’s creative self, was filled with performances and tributes, a media release said. Christopher Best, Emmanuel Ansolia, Wendell Manwarren and Keon Francis delivered dramatic presentations which provided snapshots into some of Eintou’s plays.

Musical tributes came from Los Alumnos de San Juan; George Carter, founder of Amantes de Parranda; calypsonian Roderick "Chucky" Gordon; pannist Zuri Griffith-De Freitas, Marva Newton and Mavis John.

Spoken word and poetic pieces were done by Jasmin Simmons, Nalis’ director, Heritage Library Division – who also gave remarks on behalf of the authority; Attillah Springer and Mohip Poonawsie.

Born in Cantaro, Santa Cruz, on November 24, 1944, Springer is acclaimed for her tremendous talents in the areas of poetry, writing, drama, storytelling and education. She was also lauded for her passionate advocacy for vulnerable young people facing social challenges, the release said.

She contributed to the creation and development of Nalis, having served as the senior librarian at the West Indian Reference Library in Belmont, and was the founding director of the Heritage Library from 1993-2003, when she retired.

"Miss Eintou," as she is fondly called, created and taught the Caribbeana curriculum at both the associate and degree levels at the College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT).

Springer was awarded an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the University of TT, the Humming Bird Silver Medal for her contribution to the development of Arts and Culture in 1996, and the Vanguard Award of the NDATT in 2004. The release said these awards speak to her deep commitment and impact in the creative arts.