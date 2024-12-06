Businessman, 38, gunned down outside casino in San Fernando

Christopher Rajbally, who was killed outside V's Casino, Golconda, San Fernando on December 5. -

A BUSINESSMAN has been gunned down while driving outside a casino in San Fernando on the night of December 5.

Christopher Rajbally, 38, of Mc Connie Street, Gulf View in La Romaine, died in the driver's seat of his Range Rover outside V's Casino on Golconda Connector Road, San Fernando, shortly before 11 pm.

Rajbally, who owned a pet store, was driving out of the compound when a white Toyota Aqua blocked his path.

CCTV footage captured the harrowing moments as two gunmen, on the front seat and the other from the back seat, got out and began shooting with high-powered guns at the driver. The shooters got back into the car, which sped off.

Southern Division police were alerted and responded within minutes. They found Rajbally's body slumped behind the steering wheel, riddled with gunshot wounds.

The footage shows another person getting out of the Range Rover's front passenger seat.

There were no reports of other injuries.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were notified.

A DMO ordered the removal of Rajbally's body for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James