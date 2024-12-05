Pan Trinbago announces single pan finalists

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PAN Trinbago has announced the top 25 single pan bands which will perform at the Single Pan finals on December 14 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, at 6 pm.

In a release, the organisation said it opened the score sheets on December 3 at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah.

The top five bands are Chord Master Steel Orchestra, Trinidad East Side Symphony, Hope Pan Groovers, San Juan East Side Symphony Steel Orchestra and Metro Stars Steel Orchestra.

It said the ceremony and announcement followed the successful completion of the Single Pan preliminaries, which took place over eight days across over four regions. It said the 42 single pan steelbands captivated audiences with their exceptional musical artistry, camaraderie, and infectious energy, reflecting the enduring spirit and evolution of the steelpan community.

Pan Trinbago said it extended its heartfelt gratitude to all the participating bands for their stellar performances, as well as to supporters, adjudicators, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of this landmark event.

It said the Single Pan Finals 2025 promises to be a showcase of the very best in steelpan artistry, with the top 25 bands delivering exhilarating performances that celebrate the heart and soul of Trinidad and Tobago’s national musical instrument.

Tickets for the show are available online via islandetickets.com.

Physical tickets are also available at Pan Trinbago’s head office at 55 Dundonald Street, Port of Spain, or at Pan Trinbago’s south/central office, 9B Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall Street, San Fernando.

The event will also be available via pay-per-view on Wack.tv.