"Calypso Rose turns 85"

CALYPSO ROSE – Linda McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis celebrates another turn around the sun as she turned 85 on April 27.

Although she is not actively performing, the iconic calypsonian will forever echo through the calypso annals.

Her nephew Lance Pierre told Newsday in a phone interview on April 27 that the singer/songwriter was doing well and had some special surprises planned for the day.

“She is doing well and pretty excited about turning 85 years old,” he said.

Pierre said although she was not performing at this time, “Back in October of last year, she was supposed to perform with Machel (Montano) at the Apollo and, two weeks before or a week before the scheduled performance, the battery in her pacemaker had to be changed.

“She decided to not perform and to cancel any future performances because she just wants to relax now.”

Pierre said after that Calypso Rose went to Tobago where she was honoured by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and had a street renamed in her honour.

“She felt really, really good about that, about being able to go home and relax a bit,” he added.

He said the reasoning behind the decision to slow down and take things easier was because of her age.

In 2016, Calypso Rose was introduced to a new, digital audience through her Far From Home Album where she collaborated with artistes like Montano and later won the French Grammy,

Victories de al Musique – World Music Album of the Year.

In 2019, she became Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's oldest performer.

Even before those achievements, Calypso Rose was the first female Calypso Monarch and the first woman to win the coveted Road March title.