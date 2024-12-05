Inter-island transport woes

The APT James fast ferry entering the Port of Scarborough. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: Addressing the transportation challenges between Trinidad and Tobago requires a strategic plan for the replacement and maintenance of vessels, buses and planes.

The question of funding these improvements must be tackled collaboratively by the government, private investors and possibly international maritime organisations.

A public-private partnership could be a viable solution, ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is developed while sharing the financial responsibility.

Resolving transportation issues will not only ease complaints from Tobago residents but also enhance the travel experience for tourists, including Trinidadians. Improving the quality and reliability of transport services will encourage more visitors to explore Tobago, fostering a stronger tourism sector that benefits both islands.

In addition to improving transportation, cultivating a welcoming attitude towards tourists is essential. Training programs for service providers in hospitality can promote a more friendly and accommodating atmosphere, encouraging repeat visits and enhancing Tobago’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Furthermore, investing in a proper marina could attract mega-yachts and other vessels, taking advantage of Tobago's strategic location below the hurricane belt.

This would not only boost local tourism but also create economic opportunities through berthing fees and related services. Insurance companies would likely promote this initiative, encouraging yacht owners to seek safe harbour in Tobago during the hurricane season.

Ultimately, a holistic approach that combines infrastructure investment, community engagement and a focus on tourism will help Tobago thrive economically and socially, creating a vibrant environment for both residents and visitors alike.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings