A tale of two leaders

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The last seven days have clearly demonstrated the vast difference between the leadership of Keith Rowley and that of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar. Indeed, a nation burdened by crime, rising cost of living and socio-economic hardship continues to experience the “tale of two leaders” – one who stands for self versus one who stands for country.

Last Thursday, when the Office of the Prime Minister announced that the PM would be holding a press conference, one would have thought he would attempt to announce new crime-fighting measures, given the Christmas season, announce measures to reduce soaring food prices, given the festive season, present a plan to assist struggling businesses obtain forex to ensure stability during the Christmas demand or address the major issue of extortion.

Instead the Prime Minister ignored every single critical issue affecting the core way of life of citizens and opted to announce that he would better his way of life.

That's the undeniable fact. He ignored our struggles and placed his well-being ahead of ours.

The Prime Minister has said he is “ready for the politics” of this issue, but this is not a political issue. It is an issue of accountability, whereby a Government has routinely told us that tough days are ahead, they have told us to “cut back on ham,” “ use a coal pot” and even filed affidavits to the courts detailing the dire financial situation facing our nation.

>

Yet now the Prime Minister says there is enough resources to increase his salary.

By contrast, you have had the opposition leader, who has not only publicly rejected her own salary increase, but has been speaking out day after day on the issues affecting every single Trinbagonian.

A few weeks ago, she ventured into floodwaters, demonstrating that there is no boundary to her dedication. Further, she has been from town-hall meeting to UNC cottage meetings listing her plans to improve education and health care, fight crime and restore national development.

It surely is the tale of two leaders in a struggling nation, with only the UNC leader truly putting the people of our nation first.

NICHOLAS MORRIS

UNC International Relations Officer