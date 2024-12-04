Red Force's Amir Jangoo has 'burning desire' to succeed for Windies

Red Force batsman Amir Jangoo on the attack against Leeward Islands in a Super50 Cup match on November 3,2024 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Amir Jangoo said he was surprised when he got a call from West Indies coach Daren Sammy, informing him that he was selected for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series versus Bangladesh from December 8-12.

It’s Jangoo’s maiden call-up for the West Indies. And although the 27-year-old left-hander said he has exceeded his own expectations at this stage of his career, he’s ready to grab the opportunity that has been presented to him.

“Obviously, it was a goal I had and it was a goal I set for myself. Reaching that goal now, it’s a dream come true,” Jangoo said, during an interview with Newsday on Tuesday. “At the end of the day, it’s about going on to that level now and finding my feet at international level and playing cricket at the highest level for the West Indies.”

This year has been a stellar one for Jangoo.

In the 2024 regional First-Class season, Jangoo led the Red Force with 500 runs in eight innings at an average of 100. He also registered his maiden First-Class century, a mammoth 218 against the Combined Campuses and Colleges in April.

Jangoo’s appetite for runs didn’t end there, as he plundered 446 runs in the CG United Regional Super50 to lead all batsmen in the tournament. Jangoo also scored his first List A (50-over) hundred in the tournament, to go along with three fifties. “(Sammy) said he and (West Indies captain) Shai Hope looked at my performances in the Super50 and they were really impressed with my consistency. They think I can bring that and a new dynamic to the batting lineup.”

With players such as Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer and Jangoo’s Red Force teammate Evin Lewis all battling for spots in the Windies top order, Jangoo said his selection shows his game has indeed come a long way.

“Whenever I get the opportunity, I just want to take it with both hands. I’m not sure what the future holds and whether or not I’m going to play, but at the end of the day, I just want to enjoy being in that environment and being in the West Indies system,” he said.

“If I do get the opportunity, it’s about performing to the best of my ability and that’s all I can do.”

Jangoo credits his form this year to the support of his teammates, work done behind the scenes with former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran and Red Force assistant coach Rayad Emrit, as well as his desire to take his game to the next level.

“I think it’s a drive, a motivation and a burning desire to play for the West Indies and to play at the higher level.

“That’s the main goal. I felt as though a switch just flicked in me (and I decided) this was the time now. Time waits on no one, especially in an athlete’s career...it’s just the beginning and it’s all about continuing now and enjoying this process.”

The TT Cricket Board’s National Cricketer of the Year said he thought his first call-up would have come in the Test format. Now that he’s got his foot in the door in the limited-overs format, he doesn’t want to look back.

“I had good preparations and I had goals in mind, but I exceeded my own expectations and I think most people as well. “My standards are very high and it’s all about continuing this now.

“I’ve had an amazing year. I want to continue building my First-Class career and my List A stats as well.”

All matches in the upcoming ODI series will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.