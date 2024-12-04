'Real' men patriots, exemplars

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh -

THE EDITOR: A recent newspaper editorial addressed, quite relevantly, the question of violence against women and girls as we observe 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Coming as it does just after International Men's Day on November 19, as proposed by Newsday columnist Dr Jerome Teelucksingh and officially accepted by the UN, this annual period is a timely reminder of this unacceptable situation. The theme this year sought to promote men as positive and worthy exemplars in our society.

We of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago sought to add our voice to that via a letter to the newspapers. Today we seek once more to add our opinion on this topic.

We see ourselves as patriots having an obligation to address national issues as they arise. While our suggested headline, "Real men love women, coward men beat women," may have been seen as harsh, we feel it serves to have relevant men taking a look-in-the-mirror assessment of themselves.

The exemplars we commend as they are a credit to our males. We make no apologies for preaching to the unconverted, who need it so badly, and boldly declaring them cowards is fair comment.

>

The organisation looks forward to all of us in TT seeing ourselves responsible for the sum total of our country, which makes us patriots indeed. With everyone playing the part required of them, we live our motto, Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve.

May we be blessed as we seek to develop our nation.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

JUNIOR HOWELL

director

GLORIA SARGEANT

secretary