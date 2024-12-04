12 prepare for energy jobs with journeyman courses

Trainees chat with bpTT president, David Campbell, centre, MIC-IT’s chairman, Prof Clement Imbert and bpTT VP of Production Rodney Hosein. -

TWELVE trainees pursuing level three national journeyman diplomas at the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) will have their studies sponsored by bpTT.

Among the trainees are five young people from bpTT’s home community of Mayaro, a news release on December 4 said.

They started their diplomas in October.

The bpTT executive management team visited the trainees at the Macoya Technology Centre in November.

BpTT president David Campbell said the energy company is focused on investing in the development of people.

He said the programme was a highly progressive one.

"This training is so progressive and open-minded that these young people are preparing for a career in the industry while also training for jobs that don’t currently exist," he said. "Upon graduation, they will be equipped to operate in an environment defined by new processes and technology including AI. The trainees share the same focus as bpTT in that we are grounded in grasping present opportunities while ensuring that we are poised for the future."

MIC-IT chairman Professor Clement Imbert said the MIC facility in Macoya started as a tool and die workshop, but it was realised that workers would require training in the use of precision machinery.

It was later transformed to follow the German model of technical-vocational training, which merges theory and practical skills in an industrial setting.

"Over the years, MIC-IT has constantly evolved, and this is yet another step in this dynamic journey to stay ahead of future demands. This partnership with bpTT is adding great value as demonstrated by this innovative training programme. We expect that this partnership with bpTT, just like our shared vision, will only continue to expand and grow," Imbert said.

A journeyman is a professional who has completed an apprenticeship in a particular trade and is skilled in a specific area.

MIC journeyman training is offered in electrical/electronics technology, industrial maintenance technology and mechanical engineering technology.

The release said the trainees range between the ages of 18-25, and the selection necessitated a strong science-oriented academic foundation while being cognisant of diversity in that the intake was split evenly across both genders.