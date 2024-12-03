Rancho Quemado man jailed for 1.5 kgs of cocaine

- File photo

A man from southwest Trinidad has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to having cocaine.

Antonio Coutou, 58, from SS Erin Road in Rancho Quemado, appeared before High Court Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami at the North A Court on December 2.

Coutou was arrested during a joint anti-crime operation by the South Western Division police before dawn on November 30. Officers stopped him while he was riding a bicycle along SS Erin Road in Arena Village, near the Brazilian Nuts field.

The police noticed that Coutou was acting in a suspicious manner, looking away nervously as he continued riding.

Officers stopped and searched him. They found 1.85 kilogrammes of cocaine in his backpack. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $30,000. Coutou was arrested and PC John charged him with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

>