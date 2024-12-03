Kind deeds add beauty

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Over the past few months I’ve been giving out colourful little cards with words like "mindfulness," "smile," "thank you" and "inspired life" on them, and when they’re opened there’s a quotation printed inside.

I’ve given them to family, friends, cashiers, servers at restaurants and random people in places like grocery stores. Almost always people seem surprised then delighted and also very thankful after receiving them.

I’m writing to share this somewhat surprising and definitely wonderful experience simply as a reminder of how tiny actions can brighten the day for others and even ourselves.

I believe any kind deed definitely adds beauty and happiness to the world and also creates a ripple effect. Therefore, let’s remember to try to do what good we can when we can because it matters and we may never even know the full impact of what we may consider a little thing.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail