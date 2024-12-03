DCP Benjamin: Police probing stray bullets

DCP Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

DCP Junior Benjamin vowed to probe an incident on November 30 in which a police officer allegedly shot at a homeless man who was reportedly attacking him with stones but after which two police bullets ended up damaging a passing car driven by a woman with four children inside it.

Benjamin expressed his concern, talking to Newsday on December 2. Newsday asked if the officer had breached proper police policy/procedure in discharging his firearm in public.

Benjamin replied, “I need to get the facts clearly in terms of all that transpired. We have to look at the matter holistically and we have to examine certain things.

“We want to, at this stage, to state that it is always very much a very important part of the policy of the police service that our officers continue to not just arm themselves with their firearms but also with non-lethal weapons that could be used to de-escalate situations.”

Benjamin said in the current case the police would examine whether the officer was in a situation where he felt his life was threatened.

>

“I am not clear, based on the facts. But it is something I would say we are going to look into to see if there was actually a breach.

“I can assure you that any breach of the policy, we are going to deal with it.”

He said the police must continue to ensure its officers understood their use of force policy, seeking to de-escalate situations before starting to use their firearms to endanger a life.

“Again, it was rather unfortunate what transpired. However I think I have to look at the situation carefully to see if the officer’s life was in danger. If it was, it can be a valid reason why he probably used his firearm.

“If that was not the case, we need to ensure we follow the policy. We are going to ensure that a proper investigation is done, a thorough investigation, and at the end we would decide whether or not it breach of the policies. That is what I can tell you so far, in relation to the matter.”